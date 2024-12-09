Head-To-Head Analysis: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) versus Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Core Scientific and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC 47.06% 12.20% 5.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Core Scientific and Crescent Capital BDC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $502.40 million 9.44 -$1.51 billion ($5.41) -3.14 Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.92 $83.84 million $2.55 7.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Crescent Capital BDC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Core Scientific and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 5 0 2.83

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.