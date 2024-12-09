Headinvest LLC Invests $200,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 43,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

