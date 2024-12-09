Headinvest LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

