Headinvest LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,423,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125,586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 123,161 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 465.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,585,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,718,000 after buying an additional 3,774,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.57.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.