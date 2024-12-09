HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.080-3.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. HealthEquity also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HQY traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.00. 1,220,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,324. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $62.10 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,582.62. This represents a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,536 shares of company stock worth $884,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

