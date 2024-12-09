iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,776,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,661,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,744,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,074,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,208,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IR opened at $102.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.54 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

