iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of HWM opened at $118.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.