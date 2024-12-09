iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,472 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.8% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. The trade was a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WM opened at $222.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $171.15 and a one year high of $230.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

