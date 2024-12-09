Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Guy Walker Acquires 5,278 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £20,003.62 ($25,492.06).

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

Impax Environmental Markets stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 383.53 ($4.89). 1,043,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,920. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,550.00 and a beta of 0.79. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 388.57.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

