Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Guy Walker Acquires 5,278 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Guy Walker acquired 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £20,003.62 ($25,492.06).
Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 0.4 %
Impax Environmental Markets stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 383.53 ($4.89). 1,043,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,920. The stock has a market capitalization of £962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,550.00 and a beta of 0.79. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 365 ($4.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 388.57.
Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile
