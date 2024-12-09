Insider Selling: IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) CFO Sells 2,957 Shares of Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) CFO Natasha Fernandes sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $75,462.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $379,814.16. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.55. 561,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. IMAX had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,555,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $4,221,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,199,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 78,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMAX. Roth Mkm raised their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

