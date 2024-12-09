Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

MLPX opened at $62.56 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

