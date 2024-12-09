Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,324,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,870,591,000 after buying an additional 128,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sempra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 469,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $89.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.