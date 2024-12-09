Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,324,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,870,591,000 after buying an additional 128,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sempra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 469,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sempra
In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
