Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 825,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,947,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,623,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $195.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.69 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

