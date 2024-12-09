Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 12.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

