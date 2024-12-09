Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in BCE by 321.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.737 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,228.57%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

