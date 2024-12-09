Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $340.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.71. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $240.60 and a one year high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $417.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.74.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

