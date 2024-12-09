Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Director John C. Guttilla Buys 3,500 Shares

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) Director John C. Guttilla bought 3,500 shares of Intellinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,622.50. This represents a 19.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellinetics Stock Up 2.9 %

Intellinetics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631. Intellinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $57.12 million, a PE ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intellinetics stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Intellinetics worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

