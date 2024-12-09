Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $101,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $646.47 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $635.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.54.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total transaction of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,324 shares of company stock worth $75,803,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $768.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.44.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

