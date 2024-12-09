Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 54.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.55. 956,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $212.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 38,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $1,127,253.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,277.36. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $130,301.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,855.56. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

