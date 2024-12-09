IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 174020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is currently -21.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $771,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 71.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

