iSAM Funds UK Ltd Buys Shares of 3,845 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,382. The trade was a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $99.87 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $102.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

