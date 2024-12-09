iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New $94,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 29.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,818,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,753,000 after buying an additional 2,668,384 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after buying an additional 2,634,114 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,049,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,054,000 after buying an additional 2,109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 106.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -46.67%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.