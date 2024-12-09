iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,098,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,029,000 after buying an additional 115,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TR opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.21.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.89 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.53%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

