iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 615 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,940 shares of company stock worth $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $599.68 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.00 and a 1-year high of $612.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.41. The firm has a market cap of $188.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

