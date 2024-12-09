iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $216,000 Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,934 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Brady by 9.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 3.2% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Brady by 54.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 65.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,374. This represents a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRC

Brady Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.