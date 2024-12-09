iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 41.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,892,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $967,340,000 after acquiring an additional 103,281 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 48.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.68.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $255.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. The trade was a 59.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $260.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

