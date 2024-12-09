iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.64. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87.
About iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
