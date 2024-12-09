iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.55 and last traded at $103.12, with a volume of 655402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.