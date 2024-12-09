iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

INDA stock opened at $55.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

