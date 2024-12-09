iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.45 and last traded at $212.98, with a volume of 1633378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.55.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

