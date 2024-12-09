iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.82 and last traded at $55.88. 28,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $474.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

