Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Buys £150.12 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis acquired 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($191.31).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LON:ITH opened at GBX 106.60 ($1.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.33. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 94.38 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 157 ($2.00).

Ithaca Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Ithaca Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23,333.33%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

