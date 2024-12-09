Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.08 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 237019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.83%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $2,960,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,026.25. This trade represents a 31.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 24.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,286,923 shares of company stock worth $88,999,151. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 280,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 344,409 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

