JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 114,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,515. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $387.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 861,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

