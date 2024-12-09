Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.59. 10,458,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 8,343,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 26,775 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $137,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,699.90. The trade was a 59.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. The trade was a 11.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,526 shares of company stock worth $2,745,708 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 123,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Joby Aviation by 91.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 249,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.