JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Price

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

NMI Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of NMI

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 54,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the third quarter valued at $380,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

