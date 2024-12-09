JPMorgan Chase & Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $16.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,003,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.34 and a 200 day moving average of $215.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $158.15 and a 52-week high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $686.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.81.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
