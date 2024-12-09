Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Holdings Raised by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,673,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 826,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.