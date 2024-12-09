Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.90. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 2,662,552 shares.

BZ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 12.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 84.5% during the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 104,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 25.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

