Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.90. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Kanzhun shares last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 2,662,552 shares.
BZ has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Kanzhun Stock Up 12.3 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.50.
Kanzhun Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
