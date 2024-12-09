Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Stock

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of BFH stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $64.07. 342,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,575. Bread Financial has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. This trade represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after buying an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 390,413 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $582,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

