Kellanova (NYSE:K) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.35.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of K opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $81.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 78.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,247 shares of company stock worth $83,321,320 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

