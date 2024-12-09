Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,016,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,792,139. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

