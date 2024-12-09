Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 218 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.87. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.