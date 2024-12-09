L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.2% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,429,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after buying an additional 156,453 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,596.20. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $293.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $234.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.30%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.