Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LGI opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $18.23.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

