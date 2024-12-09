Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Takes $40,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE USB opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.