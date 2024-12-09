LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.67. 49,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 134,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LENZ. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of LENZ Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

