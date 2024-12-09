Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 55,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 289,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.9% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 66,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

