Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $96.99 and last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 93585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOAR. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. The business's revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

