Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $513.96 and last traded at $513.31. 264,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,075,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.